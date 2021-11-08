Fuel Prices In Punjab Down By Rs 10 For Petrol, Rs 5 For Diesel After Govt's VAT Reduction

In a big relief to the people of Punjab, the state government on Sunday announced the reduction in fuel prices. The new reduced rates have been kicked as the petrol price was recorded at Rs 96.82 per litre on Monday morning, whereas the diesel cost at Rs 85.19 per litre. Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi slashed Value added tax (VAT) on Petrol and Diesel by Rs 10 per litre and Rs 5 per litre respectively. With this reduction, Punjab has become the first Congress-ruled state to slash fuel rates after the Centre's own reduction.

Punjab slashes VAT on Petrol & diesel

Petrol & Diesel prices impact every household, industry & agriculture of the State. Taking a landmark historic decision, the Govt. of Punjab has reduced the Petrol prices by Rs. 10 & Diesel prices by Rs.5 per litre. pic.twitter.com/7GqGvqszWt — Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) November 7, 2021

Revised Fuel Prices in Major cities of Punjab

CITIES PETROL DIESEL Amritsar Rs 96.82 Rs 85.19 Bathinda Rs 96.26 Rs 84.62 Gurdaspur Rs 96.93 Rs 85.30 Hoshiarpur Rs 96.19 Rs 84.57 Jalandhar Rs 96.10 Rs 84.48 Ludhiana Rs 96.60 Rs 84.97 Moga Rs 96.87 Rs 85.23 Patiala Rs 96.27 Rs 84.63 Pathankot Rs 97.12 Rs 85.48 Tarn Taran Rs 97.03 Rs 85.40

Punjab only Congress-ruled State to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel

As the Centre on November 3, announced that the prices of petrol and diesel will be reduced by ₹5 and ₹10 respectively from November 4. 22 States and two union territories (most of them are BJP ruled states) have also undertaken reduction of VAT on Petrol and Diesel to give relief to consumers. However, Punjab has become the first Congress-ruled state to slash fuel rates after the Centre's announcement. Though there are 14 States and 6 UTs (most of them being opposition states) which have not reduced VAT fuel prices. These states are Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Meghalaya, Andaman and Nicobar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chattisgarh, and Rajasthan.

Fuel rates in all major cities on November 8, 2021

Petrol and diesel prices in India remained constant for the fourth consecutive day on Monday, November 8, 2021, ever since the government reduced the excise duty on fuel to bring rates down from all-time highs.

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.14 per litre

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 103.97 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.43 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.79 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 107.23 per litre

Diesel - Rs 90.87 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.62 per litre

Bengaluru