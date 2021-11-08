Last Updated:

Fuel Prices In Punjab Down By Rs 10 For Petrol, Rs 5 For Diesel After Govt's VAT Reduction

Punjab becomes first Congress-ruled state to slash Value added tax (VAT) on Petrol and Diesel by Rs 10 per litre and Rs 5 per litre after Centre's announcement

In a big relief to the people of Punjab, the state government on Sunday announced the reduction in fuel prices. The new reduced rates have been kicked as the petrol price was recorded at Rs 96.82 per litre on Monday morning, whereas the diesel cost at Rs 85.19 per litre. Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi slashed Value added tax (VAT) on Petrol and Diesel by Rs 10 per litre and Rs 5 per litre respectively. With this reduction, Punjab has become the first Congress-ruled state to slash fuel rates after the Centre's own reduction.  

Punjab slashes VAT on Petrol & diesel

Revised Fuel Prices in Major cities of Punjab

CITIES PETROL DIESEL

Amritsar

   Rs 96.82

Rs 85.19

Bathinda

 Rs 96.26

 Rs 84.62 

Gurdaspur

 Rs  96.93 

 Rs 85.30 

Hoshiarpur

 Rs 96.19 

Rs 84.57 

Jalandhar

 Rs 96.10    

Rs 84.48 

Ludhiana

 Rs 96.60

Rs 84.97 

Moga

 Rs 96.87

Rs 85.23 

Patiala

 Rs 96.27

Rs 84.63 

Pathankot

 Rs 97.12

Rs 85.48 

Tarn Taran

 Rs 97.03

 Rs 85.40 

Punjab only Congress-ruled State to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel

As the Centre on November 3, announced that the prices of petrol and diesel will be reduced by ₹5 and ₹10 respectively from November 4. 22 States and two union territories (most of them are BJP ruled states) have also undertaken reduction of VAT on Petrol and Diesel to give relief to consumers. However, Punjab has become the first Congress-ruled state to slash fuel rates after the Centre's announcement. Though there are 14 States and 6 UTs (most of them being opposition states) which have not reduced VAT fuel prices. These states are Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Meghalaya, Andaman and Nicobar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chattisgarh, and Rajasthan. 

Fuel rates in all major cities on November 8, 2021

Petrol and diesel prices in India remained constant for the fourth consecutive day on Monday, November 8, 2021, ever since the government reduced the excise duty on fuel to bring rates down from all-time highs.

Mumbai

  • Petrol - Rs 109.98 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 94.14 per litre

Delhi

  • Petrol - Rs 103.97 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre

Chennai

  • Petrol - Rs 101.40 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 91.43 per litre

Kolkata

  • Petrol - Rs 104.67 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 89.79 per litre

Bhopal

  • Petrol - Rs 107.23 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 90.87 per litre

Hyderabad

  • Petrol - Rs 108.20 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 94.62 per litre

Bengaluru

  • Petrol - Rs 100.58 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 85.01 per litre

 

