Full Page Pro-China Advertorial In Indian Newspaper Alarms Netizens: 'Would Xinhua Allow?'

Amid India and other nations' ongoing battle with China’s aggressive and expansionist approach at virtually all its borders, a prominent Indian newspaper on Thursday ran a full-page advertorial to mark the National Day of the People’s Republic of China. The content allegedly appeared on the 3rd page of the newspaper. Interestingly, the same was not displayed on its digital platform.

The article featured praises for China, listing its achievements and comes against the backdrop of widespread criticism over the Coronavirus outbreak and illegal claim over surrounding territories. The newspaper gave space for Beijing to preach and take the high road concerning the Ladakh stand-off, further showcasing itself as a global power in counter-terrorism, while the facts point in the opposite direction.

Netizens slam newspaper

Despite being demarcated, the article was not received well by Indian audiences who took to social media and called out the ‘blatant propaganda’. Netizens also questioned whether any Chinese media would allow Indian envoy to write a column similarly.

You might think this is some Chinese propaganda newspaper then you look at the top left pic.twitter.com/J6VanLyW6G — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) October 2, 2020

Will global times or Xinhua allow Indian envoy to write an oped or a column ?? No. So why should Indian papers allow @China_Amb_India to peddle his propaganda ?? — Kartikeya Sinha 🇮🇳 (@Kartikeya12341) October 2, 2020

Isn't there rule against this in India. This simply falls under the category of treason — GAURAV K (@GAURAVKAUTISH21) October 2, 2020

Lack of ethical standards in journalism — GP (@GP_freespeech) October 2, 2020

Such a rubbish rag! — Serendipity (@sslibran) October 2, 2020

This was apparently not the first time this has happened. Earlier on April 02, 2020, the daily allegedly had placed another advertorial by China to commemorate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

