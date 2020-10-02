US Says Arunachal Pradesh Is Indian Territory; Slams China's Advance Territorial Claims

The United States hit out at China on Thursday over its claim over the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh and opposed its unilateral attempts to advance territorial claims by incursion. The statement by America comes amid the standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China. A US State Department official during a Foreign Press Center briefing said, "We have - our position on some parts of the border for sure is explicitly clear. For nearly six decades, the US has recognized that Arunachal Pradesh is Indian territory. We strongly oppose any unilateral attempts to advance territorial claims by incursions, by military or civilian incursions across the established LAC."

'Our defence partnership is exceptionally important'

Giving an update on the India-US bilateral relations, the senior official said, "At a time when India is facing substantial security challenges, the growth in our defence partnership is exceptionally important. This partnership includes defence sales, particularly our offers of advanced US weapon systems, as a demonstration of our commitment to India's security and sovereignty."

The official also said that the US is looking forward to the 2+2 ministerial meet later this year. "There is virtually no dimension of both countries' national power that's not going to be addressed in some way through the 2+2 dialogue that we have.' He further added that with the associated meetings in place, a closer partnership is expected when questioned on the upcoming talks.

India rejects China's "unilaterally defined" LAC of 1959

Meanwhile, India on Tuesday categorically rejected China's "so-called unilaterally defined" Line of Actual Control(LAC) of 1959 and asked the neighbouring country to refrain from advancing an "untenable" interpretation of the de-facto border. The Indian government also reminded China that its insistence there is only "one LAC" is contrary to the solemn commitments made by Beijing in previous bilateral agreements, and expected it will "sincerely" abide by them in their entirety. The assertion by the Ministry of External Affairs(MEA) came in response to comments by a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson that China continues to follow its 1959 stand on the perception of the LAC.

The comments by Srivastava also came on a day when China needled India and questioned the status of Ladakh as a union territory of India. "China doesn't recognise the so-called 'Ladakh Union Territory' illegally set up by India. We are opposed to conducting infrastructure development for military purposes in disputed border areas," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a media briefing in Beijing.

It was for the first time that the two armies announced specific measures to ease tensions in eastern Ladakh where the face-off began in early May. The situation escalated manifold after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in clashes in Galwan Valley on June 15. The Chinese side too suffered casualties, but it is yet to divulge the details.

