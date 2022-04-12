'Future Warfare Will Be Hybrid From Computer Viruses To Hypersonic Missiles': IAF Chief

'Future warfare will be hybrid from computer viruses to hypersonic missiles,' Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari stated on Tuesday. Addressing the 7th National Leadership Conclave (NLC) organized by the All India Management Association (AIMA), VR Chaudhari discussed how traditional war-fighting was transforming into a more 'hybrid' form, with weapons ranging from small computer viruses to hypersonic missiles being deployed.

"In the next war, the enemy might not be a country or an organization, we may never know the perpetrators. Future warfare will be hybrid from computer viruses to hypersonic missiles. Attacks can range from military standoffs to information blackouts," said the IAF Chief in Delhi.

Given the changing form of war, it was imperative to reimagine, reform, re-design, and rebuild the country's traditional war-fighting machinery amid a new emerging paradigm, he added.

"It's imperative to reimagine, reform, re-design, and rebuild our traditional war-fighting machinery amid a new emerging paradigm. As the world becomes more interconnected, a cyber attack on our networks can cripple command and control systems," Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari stated.

IAF chief cites Russia-Ukraine war as example

The IAF chief cited the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict as an example of how the world was truly witnessing 'hybrid warfare' for the first time. Pointing out the multi-domain operations ranging from the use of drones, hypersonic weapons, as well as economic sanctions, he quipped whether the future of the war was only limited to 'hardware.'

"Aircraft of all sizes and types and ground forces all working in unison against the backdrop of economic sanctions and diplomatic heft,” ACM Chaudhari said. “Is it only in hardware? Is it going to be through soft power," he added.

His statement comes as the Russia-Ukraine war enters day 48, witnessing a relentless military onslaught by Moscow, as well as piling economic sanctions by the West. The war in all true sense has not only been limited to the two countries' 'military' prowess.

Scrutinizing from the sidelines and refusing to enter the military conflict 'directly,' the US and several European nations and organisations have been countering the war through hard-hitting economic sanctions against Russia, pulling out of its markets, and halting its imports. While there has been no physical attack on Russian soil, economic measures by the West have crippled its economy, plunging it into crisis.