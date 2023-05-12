G20 Delegates To Act As Brand Ambassadors For J-K, Says Tourism Secretary

Delegates attending the G20 event here later this month will act as brand ambassadors for Jammu and Kashmir and its tourism at the global level, boosting local businesses, an official said on Friday.

The third G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting will be held in Srinagar from May 21-23.

Tourism Secretary Syed Abid Rashid Shah said, "The G20 event is a great opportunity for Jammu and Kashmir and its tourism -- directly and indirectly -- as well for the other connected sectors like handicrafts, handloom, hospitality and trade." The delegates will act as ambassadors of Jammu and Kashmir across the world as a global tourist destination, Shah added.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating hot-air balloon, cycling and trekking activities at Zabarwan Park, Shah said such activities will act as added attractions for tourists.

The launch of such adventure activities is a prelude to the main G20 event, the tourism secretary said.

Shah said a cyclothon in which most of the participants are from government schools has also been started, adding that such events will be scaled up in the future so that tourists and locals enjoy adventure tourism in the Union Territory.