G20 Meet Will Give Boost To Kashmir’s Tourism Industry, Says Ghulam Nabi Azad

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chief Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday said the upcoming G20 working group meeting in Kashmir will give a boost to the tourism sector in the valley.

“A working group meeting related to tourism is taking place here which is a good thing. Our state is a tourism state and the G-20 event here will obviously have big leaders from other countries. So, it will give us exposure at the international level," Azad told reporters after addressing a public meeting here in south Kashmir.

He said the recommendations of the G-20 working group related to tourism in Jammu and Kashmir will give the Union Territory international exposure.

"In the times to come, we will have to be ready for that in terms of infrastructure and other requirements," he added.

On the ongoing protest by wrestlers in Delhi over alleged sexual harassment of players, the former Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha said there should be room for protests in a democracy.

"India is a huge country with a population of 130 crore. Some things happen in some parts of the country and protests take place over that which is right. There should be protests in a democracy," he said.