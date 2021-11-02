Gadkari Pins Hopes On Apex Court For Goa Mining Resumption, Says 'only SC Can Decide'

The Union Minister for road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday showed his confidence in the Supreme Court, seeking approval for the resumption of mining in Goa. He asserted that he is hopeful and looks for ‘positive support’ from the apex court in the matter. The statement comes at a time when the central government and Goa’s BJP government have been pushing for the reopening of the mines, as it is a big issue for the upcoming polls.

Gadkari also highlighted the role played by the late Goa CM and Union Minister Manohar Parrikar and Union Minister Shripad Naik in efforts to resume the mines, after the Supreme court quashed mining leases in Goa in 2018.

“After presenting the (iron ore mining) case to the top court by the Goa government and the Central government, we are expecting positive support from the Supreme Court. We can take any decision (on resumption of the mining activity) only after that and help them (people dependent on mining),” Nitin Gadkari said.

Only SC can decide on resumption of mining in Goa: Gadkari

Refraining from making any comments on the issue, since the matter is sub-judice, Gadkari said, “The Supreme Court is involved in this issue. For this (resumption of iron ore mining) Manohar Parrikar (late chief minister of Goa), Shripad Naik (Union minister and North Goa MP) and (Chief Minister) Pramod Sawant have made many attempts,” PTI reported.

After the top court annulled 88 mining leases in February 2018, the iron ore industry in Goa came to a halt. Gadkari claimed he was also involved in the mining industry's resuming efforts. “Goa’s economy is related to the iron ore export and that is why our government has been working sympathetically to resolve this issue. But the Supreme Court is the Supreme Court. So, we have to make a proper presentation before the SC and find a way out of this,” Gadkari added.

He further asserted that the Goa government cannot decide on it as the matter is pending in the court, only after the court’s nod, the mines can be reopened for work. “This matter is sub-judice, so without the permission of the Supreme Court, the Goa government cannot take any decision, nor the Union government can clear it,” he said, as reported by PTI.

With inputs from PTI

Image: PTI