The Union Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, on November 22, met with the families of the courageous soldiers who received Gallantry awards 2021 and Distinguished Service decorations from President Ram Nath Kovind for their bravery and perseverance in serving the nation. On Twitter, the defence minister posted photos from the ceremony with the caption, "Interacted with the family members of those brave soldiers who were presented Gallantry awards and Distinguished Service decorations by Rashtrapatiji, for serving the nation with utmost courage and diligence. India is proud of its brave soldiers and their families."

President Ram Nath Kovind presented the Defence Investiture Ceremony-I at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday, November 22. President Kovind bestowed many gallantry honours, including the Shaurya Chakra, Kirti Chakra, and Vir Chakra, during the awards event. The Vir Chakra was awarded to Indian Air Force Wing Commander (now Group Captain) Abhinandan Varthaman, the hero of the Balakot airstrike.

Rajnath Singh visits Bangladesh high commission, recalls 'Mukti Bahini'

On the occasion of Bangladesh's Armed Forces Day, Indian Defence Minister Singh, breached protocol and visited the Bangladesh high commission in Delhi earlier on Monday. CDS Bipin Rawat, Indian army chief Gen MM Naravane, Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh joined him to the commission. India and Bangladesh have boosted their defence cooperation, with New Delhi offering USD 500 million Defence Line of Credit to strengthen ties.

Rajnath Singh commemorated the Mukti Bahini and the Indian Armed Forces' valiant efforts during the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971. The extraordinary leadership in India rose to the occasion against all odds and limitations in 1971, in support of a struggling nation fighting against the injustice and unspeakable atrocities perpetrated by the Pakistani Army, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, paying tribute to the sacrifices made by the brave soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces, who stood steadfast with their Bangladeshi citizens, according to PTI.

