'Gallery On Wheels': Kolkata Tram To Showcase Art And Paintings Of Contemporary Artists

West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) Managing Director Rajanvir Singh Kapur on Saturday, November 28 said that an art gallery on a tram in Kolkata will be launched in the first week of December. This is an initiative to contribute to the artistic spirit of the city. The Calcutta Tram Users Association took to its official Twitter handle and shared images of a beautifully decorated train with colourful paintings all over it. As per the caption of the images, the trial run was started on November 28.

Read: Teenage Boy Ends Life By Jumping Off High-rise Building In Kolkata

The new Art Gallery tram based on the Burn Standard 258. Good to see such artistic concept by MD Wbtc Rajanvir singh Kapur... more good day's for trams is needed and make it as a viable public transit!



Trial run started today.



Photos: © Sagnik Gupta, 27 November, 2020. pic.twitter.com/JrVVVAr6j9 — Calcutta Tram Users Association (@_CTUA_) November 28, 2020

A new initiative

“The new Art Gallery tram based on the Burn Standard 258. Good to see such artistic concept by MD Wbtc Rajanvir singh Kapur... more good day's for trams is needed and make it as a viable public transit!”, the CTUA wrote in the caption. As per the reports by PTI, the Kolkata Tram Art Gallery will be displaying a vista of art and paintings by contemporary artists. A WBTC official said, “the tram would travel the entire city, and would be parked at major junctions like Esplanade, Shyambazar and Gariahat for a few hours daily or on alternate days, as per the artists' desire," so that people of central, north or south Kolkata respectively are able to see their work”.

Read: 1,000 Volunteers From Kolkata Needed For COVID Vaccine Trial At NICED

The tram will be available for the artists at a price of Rs 3,600 daily. The charge for two days would be Rs 6,000 and for three days, Rs 8,000. However, after that, it would be Rs 1,500 for each day. The official said that there will be a concession of up to 50 per cent for artists who are students of any school or college. People from any charitable organisations doing an exhibition for any social cause would also get concessions. Kapur said, “The idea of the Tram Art Gallery is to make art exhibitions accessible, especially for students. The gallery on wheels would reach all parts of the city, rather than people visiting a gallery in one corner of it”.

Read: Veteran Actor Soumitra Chatterjee Passes Away In Kolkata

Also Read: Kolkata FF Result Today 28.11.2020: Kolkata Fatafat Online Result Live (Updated)

(Image Credits: Twitter/@_CTUA_)