Galwan Valley Martyr's Wife Rekha Singh becomes Lt In Indian Army To Fulfil Husband's Wish

In a moment of pride, Rekha Singh, wife of Naik Deepak Singh who was killed in a skirmish with Chinese soldiers in June 2020, has fulfilled her husband's dream of becoming a lieutenant in the Indian Army. Rekha Singh gave up her teaching career to become an officer in the Army.

Speaking to ANI, Naik Deepak Singh's wife in Madhya Pradesh said, "It was my husband’s dream that pushed me to strive hard to make it to the Indian Army. I made up my mind to leave my job as a teacher and become an officer in the Army".

Rekha Singh mentioned that she will start her training in Chennai on May 28.

Rekha Singh was married to Naik Deepak Singh of the 16th Battalion of Bihar Regiment. He was killed while fighting Chinese soldiers in Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020. Deepak Singh was posthumously awarded the Vir Chakra by President Ram Nath Kovind for his bravery.

It was just 15 months into their marriage when Rekha received the devastating news of her husband's death. But her patriotism toward her country led her to join the Army. Pursuing her husband’s dream, she strived hard to make it to the Indian Army.

Wife of soldier martyred in 2018 becomes Indian Army officer

In November 2021, Jyoti Nainwal, the wife of martyred soldier Deepak Nainwal, became a Lieutenant of the Indian Army after she passed out of the Officers' Training Academy in Chennai. She joined the Indian Army as a Lieutenant after three years of her husband’s death. She was commissioned into the Army after completing her training at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai on 20 November 2021.

There have been many instances where army wives joined the army, honouring their martyred husbands and keeping their promise to serve the country.

In 2021, Nikita Kaul, wife of Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal who was martyred in the Pulwama attack, vowed to give her life to the nation and joined the Army.

(Image: ANI)