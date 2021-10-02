Last Updated:

Gandhi Jayanti: President Kovind And Other Leaders Pay Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

To commemorate the 152nd birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, President Kovind, PM Narendra Modi and other Union Ministers paid tribute at Rajghat.

Gandhi Jayanti

Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated for paying homage to the father of the nation, for his propagation of non-violence ideology which is a significant contributing factor in India's Independence. To commemorate the 152nd birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, President Ram Nath Kovind has asked the citizens of India to remember the efforts and sacrifices of Gandhiji. The Presiden went on to say, “Let us take a pledge that we will continue to strive for making India a country of Gandhiji's dreams while adhering to his teachings, ideals and values.” 

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid tribute to Bapu by offering flowers at Rajghat. While talking about Gandhiji, PM Modi wrote on Twitter that Gandhi's principles are globally relevant and provide strength to millions of people. Pujya Bapu's life and beliefs will continue to inspire every generation of Indians to pursue the route of duty and responsibility. 

The Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu has also stated that “My respectful tributes to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi Ji on his birth anniversary today.” He went on to say on Twitter that as an advocate of peace and non-violence, he is universally admired. Gandhiji was the personification of selflessness, kindness, and compassion. He even informed that Swachh Bharat Diwas is also observed as a homage to Mahatma Gandhi, who famously stated, “Sanitation is more important than independence." He further encourages everyone to join the Swachh Bharat movement and make it a part of their daily life.  

Ministers along with CMs and Governors of different states paid tribute to Gandhi

Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi in a tweet. While Union Ministers such as Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari and Rajnath Singh have also paid tribute to Gandhiji on Twitter.   

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he gave exceptional leadership to India's freedom fight, a towering figure gifted with enormous determination and immense knowledge. 

 On this occasion, several chief ministers, as well as governors from different states, showed respect to the father of the nation.  

