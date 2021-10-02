Gandhi Jayanti: President Kovind And Other Leaders Pay Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated for paying homage to the father of the nation, for his propagation of non-violence ideology which is a significant contributing factor in India's Independence. To commemorate the 152nd birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, President Ram Nath Kovind has asked the citizens of India to remember the efforts and sacrifices of Gandhiji. The Presiden went on to say, “Let us take a pledge that we will continue to strive for making India a country of Gandhiji's dreams while adhering to his teachings, ideals and values.”

Homage to Bapu on #GandhiJayanti . It is a special day for all Indians to remember Gandhiji's struggles and sacrifice. Let us take a pledge that we will continue to strive for making India a country of Gandhiji's dreams while adhering to his teachings, ideals and values. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 2, 2021

#WATCH President Ram Nath Kovind pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on his 152nd birth anniversary pic.twitter.com/kMA7U1JLAu — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2021

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid tribute to Bapu by offering flowers at Rajghat. While talking about Gandhiji, PM Modi wrote on Twitter that Gandhi's principles are globally relevant and provide strength to millions of people. Pujya Bapu's life and beliefs will continue to inspire every generation of Indians to pursue the route of duty and responsibility.

राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी को उनकी जन्म-जयंती पर विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। पूज्य बापू का जीवन और आदर्श देश की हर पीढ़ी को कर्तव्य पथ पर चलने के लिए प्रेरित करता रहेगा।



I bow to respected Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. His noble principles are globally relevant and give strength to millions. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2021

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/GE63jP2Nhe — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2021

The Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu has also stated that “My respectful tributes to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi Ji on his birth anniversary today.” He went on to say on Twitter that as an advocate of peace and non-violence, he is universally admired. Gandhiji was the personification of selflessness, kindness, and compassion. He even informed that Swachh Bharat Diwas is also observed as a homage to Mahatma Gandhi, who famously stated, “Sanitation is more important than independence." He further encourages everyone to join the Swachh Bharat movement and make it a part of their daily life.

My respectful tributes to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi Ji on his birth anniversary today. Universally revered as an apostle of peace & non-violence Gandhiji was an embodiment of selfless service, kindness & compassion. #GandhiJayanti — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) October 2, 2021

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu paying floral tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi Ji on his birth anniversary at Raj Ghat today. #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/3m8PPWVMP5 — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) October 2, 2021

Ministers along with CMs and Governors of different states paid tribute to Gandhi

Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi in a tweet. While Union Ministers such as Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari and Rajnath Singh have also paid tribute to Gandhiji on Twitter.

महात्मा गांधी जी का विराट जीवन एक सतत राष्ट्र यज्ञ के समान था जिसने सम्पूर्ण विश्व को शांति और अहिंसा के मार्ग पर चलने के लिए प्रेरित किया। गांधी जी के स्वदेशी, स्वभाषा व स्वराज के विचार चिरकाल तक देशवासियों को प्रेरित करते रहेंगे।



गांधी जयंती पर उन्हें कोटिशः वंदन। pic.twitter.com/bl9P7Qxu15 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 2, 2021

अहिंसा के सिद्धांत से देश की आज़ादी के लिये संघर्ष कर स्वतंत्रता दिलाने वाले राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी जी की जयंती पर उन्हें मेरा श्रद्धापूर्वक नमन।



समाज के हर वर्ग की सेवा, सभी को शिक्षा, और स्वच्छता के लिये उन्होंने जो मार्ग दिखाया, हम उस पर निरंतर आगे बढ़ रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/WqhB9MuU1X — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 2, 2021

Delhi | Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/mgA1HIxRBL — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2021

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he gave exceptional leadership to India's freedom fight, a towering figure gifted with enormous determination and immense knowledge.

I bow to Pujya Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. A towering personality blessed with tremendous willpower and immense wisdom, he provided exemplary leadership to India’s freedom movement. Let us rededicate ourselves to ‘Swachchta and Atmanirbharbharta’ on his jayanti. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 2, 2021

On this occasion, several chief ministers, as well as governors from different states, showed respect to the father of the nation.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/Opduv4y59d — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2021

Lucknow | Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Yogi Adityanath pay tributes to #MahatmaGandhi on his 152nd birth anniversary pic.twitter.com/FAZXJ5PBoD — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 2, 2021

Patna: Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan and CM Nitish Kumar pay tribute to #MahatmaGandh on his birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/dkmxzsRTcp — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2021

Tamil Nadu: Governor RN Ravi and Chief Minister MK Stalin pay floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Marina beach, Chennai on his 152nd birth anniversary pic.twitter.com/V4OYHXfc0n — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2021

Odisha | Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan takes part in 'Padh Yatra' at Jairat village, Angul district on #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/IDycYzGZQN — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2021

(Image: ANI)