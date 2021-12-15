Gangster Suresh Pujari Remanded To Maharashtra ATS Custody On Deportation From Philippines

In the latest development, gangster Suresh Pujari has been remanded to the custody of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad till December 25. Pujari was presented before the Thane Court on Wednesday after he was deported from the Philippines. The court has now remanded him to Maharashtra ATS custody for 10 days.

The fugitive gangster was deported to Delhi on December 14 where his custody was taken by Intelligence Bureau (IB) and CBI officials. "The ATS will seek Pujari's remand to investigate the extortion cases against him, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil had informed.

He is wanted in extortion cases in Mumbai and Karnataka and several other places like Thane, Kalyan, Ulhasnagar, and Dombivli. The Mumbai and Thane police had issued red-corner notices against him in 2017 and 2018 respectively after several extortion cases surfaced against him.

WATCH | Extortion Case: Gangster Suresh Pujari remanded to police custody until December 25.



Tune in to watch breaking updates here - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/jWfINKNFZy — Republic (@republic) December 15, 2021

Gangster Suresh Pujari deported from Philippines

The wanted gangster was arrested in the Philippines on October 15 by the Philippines fugitive search unit. According to officials, Suresh Pujari is said to be a close relative of gangster Ravi Pujari was on the run for over 15 years. He initially started working with underworld don Chhota Rajan and Ravi and later formed his own gang, officials said. Suresh Pujari is said to have separated from Ravi Pujari in 2007. After fleeing abroad, he lived under fake identities in different countries. The history-sheeter has at least 23 extortion cases against him in Thane. Several of these cases pertain to extortions of hotel and bar owners.

Last year, fugitive gangster Ravi Pujari was also arrested and brought to India. He was extradited from Senegal to Bengaluru via France in February 2020. The 59-year-old Bollywood extortionist was on the run since 1994 before he was arrested in Senegal. Mumbai Police sought his custody in connection with the 2016 Ghazali Hotel firing case. A special MCOCA court had previously convicted 10 members from his gang in 2018 for threatening to kill producer-director Mahesh Bhatt and his family members. Ravi Pujari is wanted in 49 cases, which includes charges of murder, attempt to murder, and extortion. A Red Corner Notice was issued against him in 2002.

(With agency inputs)