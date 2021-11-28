Gautam Gambhir Gets 3rd Threat From 'ISIS Kashmir' Stating 'Police Can't Uproot Anything'

Trouble mounted for BJP MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir as he received another death threat via email from 'ISIS Kashmir' on Sunday. The email, sent in the wee hours of November 28 warned Gambhir that the Delhi Police and IPS Shweta cannot save him as their 'spies' are present in the police force.

"Your Delhi Police and IPS Shweta can't uproot anything. Our spies are present in the police. All the information is being received by you," read the email sent from 'isiskashmir@gmail.com' to Gautam Gambhir.

Gautam Gambhir gets third threat email in 4 days

Similar emails, threatening to kill the cricketer-turned-politician and his family were sent on November 24, after which he had approached the Delhi Police for security. The threat emails, that were traced back to Pakistan by the Delhi police cyber Cell, demanded Gambhir to 'stay away from the Kashmir issue'.

The first email received by Gambhir read, 'We're going to kill you and your family'. Hours later, the BJP leader received a second mail that read, "We intended to kill you, but you survived yesterday. If you love the life of your family, stay away from politics and the Kashmir issue."

The account handler was identified as one Sahid Hamid from Pakistan. The police are looking into the terrorist connection of the case. DCP central Shweta Chauhan is heading the investigation into the death threats. Security outside Gambhir's residence was beefed up following the incident.

Gautam Gambhir slams Sidhu's 'bada bhai' remark for Pakistan PM

Gautam Gambhir had recently criticized Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu for calling Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan as 'bada bhai' (elder brother). While interacting with the CEO of the Kartarpur project, Punjab Congress President Sidhu sparked a row after he called Imran Khan his 'big brother' and said that he has a lot of love for the latter.

Slamming the contentious remarks, Gambhir had urged Sidhu to send his son or daughter to protect the borders and then call a 'terrorist state head' as his big brother. The BJP MP from East Delhi has also slammed Sidhu's 'spineless and disgusting' remarks on Twitter.

Image: PTI/ANI