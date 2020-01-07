'India's Daughter Gets Justice': Gambhir As Court Sets Hanging Date For Nirbhaya's Rapists

The Patiala House Court on Tuesday issued the death warrant for the execution of the 4 convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case. All the convicts were produced before the court through video-conferencing. Reacting to the warrant issued after a seven-year-long wait, former cricketer and current BJP MP Gautam Gambhir took to Twitter to exclaim that at last, India's daughter has received justice.

Gautam Gambhir reacts

The convicted rapists will be hanged on January 22nd, 2020 at 7 AM. Earlier, the court reserved its order after hearing the arguments from the counsels of all the parties in the case. In December, the matter was adjourned, giving time to the rapists of Nirbhaya to exercise their remaining legal remedies.

Arguments in the Patiala House Court

Initially, the advocate for one of the accused- Mukesh stated that he could not file his vakalatnama in time because of his ill-health. Thereafter, Vrinda Grover, the amicus curiae in the case informed the court that the process for filing curative petitions for the convicts was underway. Later, the Public Prosecutor argued that no plea of any convict was pending with either the President or any court in the country.

Moreover, he contended that the issuance of death warrants did not imply that the convicts would be immediately hanged. He assured that 14 days’ time would be provided to the convicts to file review petitions. Thereafter, both the Public Prosecutor and the Amicus Curiae observed that the curative petition was not an option for the convicts. The judge also expressed his dismay at the delaying tactics of the counsel of Nirbhaya’s rapists. He noted that the legal remedies should be exercised within a time limit.

What is the Nirbhaya case?

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gangraped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16, 2012 in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later.

Out of the six convicts, one committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015. The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed the death penalty by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017.

