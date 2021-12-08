Last Updated:

Gen Bipin Rawat Chopper Crash: Prez Kovind Cancels All Mumbai Events; Heads Back To Delhi

The New Durbar Hall inauguration event in Maharashtra which was to be attended by President Ram Nath Kovind as the chief guest has also been cancelled.

Swagata Banerjee
President of India Ram Nath Kovind who was scheduled to visit Mumbai, has now cancelled all events on Wednesday after an Indian Air Force helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. The New Durbar Hall inauguration event in Maharashtra which was to be attended by President Kovind as the chief guest has also been cancelled. The President is currently heading back to New Delhi. On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meet at 6:30 pm. 

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was earlier expected to address the floor of the House on Wednesday after the grim incident that had unfolded on Wednesday afternoon. However, as per the latest information, the Defence Minister had rushed to the residence of CDS Rawat in Delhi. The government will address both the Houses tomorrow, after collecting more information. 

IAF Helicopter Crash

An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday afternoon. The senior officials were en route to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington, for a lecture which was scheduled to be held at 2:45 pm. 

A total of 14 persons were confirmed to be aboard the Mi-17 V5 helicopter, of which 13 have reportedly died while others including General Rawat have sustained serious injuries. Others on board included the CDS' wife Madhulika Rawat, Defence Assistant to CDS Brigadier LS Lidder, SO to CDS Lt. Col. Harjinder Singh, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitendra Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar, Lance Naik B Sai Teja and Havaldar Satpal.  

READ | IAF Helicopter Crash: Watch ground report from the accident site in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu

Here's all that we know about the Chopper crash so far:

  • CDS leaves from Delhi at 9 am
  • CDS lands in Sulur at 11:35 am
  • CDS General Rawat was en route to give a lecture at Defence Staff College in Wellington
  • CDS and his wife were onboard the IAF chopper at 11:45 am
  • Other senior officers were on board as well
  • CDS Bipin Rawat's lecture was due at 2.45 pm
  • Chopper was minutes away from landing site 
  • Communication snapped minutes before the crash
  • IAF chopper crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu at 12.20 pm
  • The Tamil Nadu government sent senior officials to the crash site
  • IAF ordered an inquiry into the cause of accident
  • Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Chopper Crash
  • Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin rushed to Coonoor
  • IAF Chief Air Marshal VR Chaudhri rushes to the crash site
  • Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaches Bipin Rawat's residence in New Delhi
  • 11 out of 14 onboard declared dead
  • CDS being treated at military hospital in Wellington

