Gen Bipin Rawat Chopper Crash: Prez Kovind Cancels All Mumbai Events; Heads Back To Delhi

President of India Ram Nath Kovind who was scheduled to visit Mumbai, has now cancelled all events on Wednesday after an Indian Air Force helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. The New Durbar Hall inauguration event in Maharashtra which was to be attended by President Kovind as the chief guest has also been cancelled. The President is currently heading back to New Delhi. On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meet at 6:30 pm.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was earlier expected to address the floor of the House on Wednesday after the grim incident that had unfolded on Wednesday afternoon. However, as per the latest information, the Defence Minister had rushed to the residence of CDS Rawat in Delhi. The government will address both the Houses tomorrow, after collecting more information.

IAF Helicopter Crash

An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday afternoon. The senior officials were en route to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington, for a lecture which was scheduled to be held at 2:45 pm.

A total of 14 persons were confirmed to be aboard the Mi-17 V5 helicopter, of which 13 have reportedly died while others including General Rawat have sustained serious injuries. Others on board included the CDS' wife Madhulika Rawat, Defence Assistant to CDS Brigadier LS Lidder, SO to CDS Lt. Col. Harjinder Singh, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitendra Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar, Lance Naik B Sai Teja and Havaldar Satpal.

Here's all that we know about the Chopper crash so far:

CDS leaves from Delhi at 9 am

CDS lands in Sulur at 11:35 am

CDS General Rawat was en route to give a lecture at Defence Staff College in Wellington

CDS and his wife were onboard the IAF chopper at 11:45 am

Other senior officers were on board as well

CDS Bipin Rawat's lecture was due at 2.45 pm

Chopper was minutes away from landing site

Communication snapped minutes before the crash

IAF chopper crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu at 12.20 pm

The Tamil Nadu government sent senior officials to the crash site

IAF ordered an inquiry into the cause of accident

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Chopper Crash

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin rushed to Coonoor

IAF Chief Air Marshal VR Chaudhri rushes to the crash site

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaches Bipin Rawat's residence in New Delhi

11 out of 14 onboard declared dead

CDS being treated at military hospital in Wellington

Image: PTI, ANI