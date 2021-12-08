Gen Bipin Rawat No More, But India's 1st CDS' Military Career & Achievements Set In Stone

General Bipin Rawat, who was India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), had an illustrious career with more than 40 years of experience. Prior to CDS, he was the 26th Chief of Army Staff on December 31, 2016. Here's a brief look at General Rawat's eminent career and achievements.

General Bipin Laxman Singh Rawat was a four-star general of the Indian Army. Born in Uttarakhand's Pauri, General Rawat attended Cambrian Hall School in Dehradun and the St Edward's School in Shimla. He later joined the NDA (National Defence Academy), Khadakwasla and the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, where he was honoured with the 'Sword of Honour'.

He graduated from Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington and the Higher Command Course at US Army Command and General Staff College at Kansas. He received an MPhil in Defence Studies at DSSC as well as diplomas in Computer Studies and Management from the University of Madras.

Gen Rawat's military career and achievements

On December 16, 1978, he was commissioned into 11 Gorkha Rifles' fifth battalion. Notably, this was the same unit as his father. CDS Rawat had much experience in high-altitude warfare and spent ten years conducting counter-insurgency operations.

He led a company in Uri as a Major. He also led his battalion in the Eastern sector along the LAC at Kibithu. After being promoted to the rank of Brigadier, he commanded 5 Sector of Rashtriya Rifles in Sopore. In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the General commanded a multinational Brigade in a Chapter VII mission where he was awarded the Force Commander's Commendation twice.

After being promoted to Major General, General Rawat took over as the General Officer Commanding 19th Infantry Division in Uri. He commanded III Corps in Dimapur as a Lieutenant General before taking over the Southern Army in Pune. He also held several staff assignments at the Indian Military Academy (Dehradun), logistic staff officer of RAPID (Re-organised Army Plains Infantry Division) in central India, Colonel Military Secretary and Deputy Military Secretary in the Military Secretary's Branch, General Staff Officer Grade 2 at the Military Operations Directorate and Senior Instructor in the Junior Command Wing. In the Eastern Command, he served as the Major General General Staff (MGGS).

He was then promoted to General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) Souther Command on July 1, 2016. In just a few months, he assumed the post of Vice Chief of Army Staff on September 1, 2016. On December 31, 2016, he took charge of the Chief of the Army Staff. Gen Bipin Rawat assumed charge as Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) on January 1, 2020, and held it till his death on December 8, 2021.

General Rawat was the brain behind the surgical strike against Pakistan in 2016, in which the Indian Army went across the Line of Control (LoC) into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, It was reported that Rawat was monitoring the developments from the national capital.

In the last 2-3 years, there have been few confrontations with China's People Liberation Army, including a violent clash in Galway Valley which led to the deployment of tens of thousands of soldiers by both sides. The CDS had since then prepared the armed forces to deal with China's transgression head-on, if required. He had also gloated in full confidence that military option was available to deal with Chinese Army's transgression if talks between the two nations failed to come to fruition.

During his illustrious career, General Rawat has been conferred several presidential awards which include the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM), Uttam Yudh Seva Medal (UYSM), Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), Yudh Seva Medal (YSM), Sena Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM) and aide-de-camp (ADC).

Gen Bipin Rawat passes away

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 others died in a chopper crash on Wednesday in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor. Of the 14 people aboard, only Group Captain Varun Singh SC survived. He is in critical condition.

"With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident,"IAF said in a statement. "Gp Capt Varun Singh SC, Directing Staff at DSSC with injuries is currently under treatment at Military Hospital, Wellington," it added.