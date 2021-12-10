Gen Bipin Rawat, Wife's Ashes To Be Immersed At Haridwar; MoS Defence Likely To Be Present

The immersion of the ashes of India’s first CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika, who were laid to rest with full military honours in Delhi on Dec 10, will be taken to Haridwar on Saturday. The last rites were held at Brar Square Crematorium in Delhi Cantonment with full military honours, two days after they and 11 other armed personnel were killed in a helicopter crash near Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor.

According to reports, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt and several other senior dignitaries from the state will be present on the occasion.

While mourning the untimely demise of Gen Bipin Rawat, Defence MoS Ajay Bhatt told ANI, "When it came to performing his duty as CDS, Gen Bipin Rawat’s dedication was like that of a saint. He was a simple man, very strict towards doing his duties but equally soft when it came to helping common people. His demise is a big loss for the country".

Gen Bipin Rawat laid to rest with military honors

At the funeral, the couple's daughters Tarini and Kritika performed the last rites and paid an emotional tribute to their parents. A total of 800 service personnel were in attendance for the military funeral of the CDS as a 17-gun salute was accorded to the general in accordance with protocol at the Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment.

According to a report, Tarini, told PTI, “ After the cremation today at Delhi Cantonment's crematorium, we will be taking his 'asthi' (ashes) to Haridwar tomorrow”.

Earlier in the day, when General Rawat's mortal remains were taken to the funeral site in a solemn procession from his official residence, several people chanted 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and ‘Amar Rahe’, waving tricolours.

IAF chopper crash

Earlier on Wednesday, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 11 other defence personnel who were on board IAF’s Mi-17V5 chopper died after it crashed near Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor.

Others who lost their lives in the Tamil Nadu Chopper crash include Rawat’s Defence Adviser Brig Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Wing Commander PS Chauhan, Squadron Leader K Singh, JWO Das, Junior Warrant Officer Pradeep A, Havildar Satpal, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitender Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar and Lance Naik Sai Teja.

