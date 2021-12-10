General Bipin Rawat Laid To Rest: From Kashmir to Tamil Nadu, How India Paid Last Tributes

With India’s finest military officer and first CDS General Bipin Rawat laid to rest today in Delhi, a state of sorrow has descended over the entire country. While a huge crowd emerged to pay final respects to the revered soldier in Delhi, the entire nation has made efforts to express their tributes to General Rawat and 12 others who died in the tragic IAF crash in their own way.

Visuals of people organising candlelight vigils, congregations in remembrance of the former chief of army staff, General Rawat have surfaced from the entire country. Some have also used different forms of arts to pay their respects to India’s gallantry hero General Rawat.

From Kashmir to Tamil Nadu, here’s how nation paid last tributes to General Rawat

If this love is the wealth accumulated by Gen Bipin Rawat, he must be the wealthiest General in the world. pic.twitter.com/weAqQZa57R — Major Gaurav Arya (Retd) (@majorgauravarya) December 10, 2021

This gentleman runs a private parking and see what he has done for Gen Bipin Rawat. He has no connection with Army. Just out of respect and patriotism. This is #India pic.twitter.com/TvIUwRcTh8 — Major Madhan Kumar 🇮🇳 (@major_madhan) December 9, 2021

I am proud that my 6yr old is one among the handful citizens and veterans who turned out to pay homage to the fallen heroes.#BipinRawat#JaiHindKiSena 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/4U8Vd3CdZH — Capt Africa 🇮🇳 (@Flying_Mallu) December 10, 2021

Paid floral tributes to the first CDS of Bharat Gen. #BipinRawat Ji at Papireddy colony, Serilingampally division.



Warriors never die, they remain in our hearts forever! pic.twitter.com/56iIRcyRQQ — Ravi Kumar Yadav 🇮🇳 (@Raviyadav_bjp) December 9, 2021

💔



Tribute was given to CDS #BipinRawat in Marriage held at Sukhpar Bhuj



Kerai family gave tribute to CDS Rawat Ji in Main entrance Mandap, on the occasion of the Marriage of his daughter Nisha, by Keeping his photo with the deceased family members & Lord Ganesha🙏#Gujarat pic.twitter.com/kY4J8ib57m — Ronak Gajjar (@ronakdgajjar) December 9, 2021

My heartfelt tributes through this sandart at #Puri beach, Odisha to late CDS General #BipinRawat who unfortunately passed away in a helicopter crash. My thoughts also go for Mrs Madhulika Rawat and other defence personnel who lost their lives in the accident. Om Shanti. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Tx0Ryjqz6C — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) December 9, 2021

CDS General Bipin Rawat & his wife laid to rest

Dignitaries paid final respects to India's foremost military officer on Friday. The last rites of CDS Rawat along with his wife Madhulika Rawat were conducted in the Brar Square crematorium, Delhi Cantonment. The couple were laid together on the funeral pyre.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Ministers Pushkar Singh Dhami and Arvind Kejriwal, DRDO chief Dr G Satheesh, General Rawat's family members and several others were present at the decorated officer's funeral. A total of 800 service personnel were in attendance for the military funeral of the CDS. CDS Rawat and his wife were accorded a 17 gun salute. After the playing of the Last Post and Rouse by tri-services buglers, the funeral pyre was lit by family members.

Tragic IAF Chopper Crash

General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat succumbed to injuries on December 8 after an Indian Air Force Mi-17V5 helicopter carrying 14 defence personnel crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor. The CDS along with his wife and 12 personnel of the defence staff were travelling to a college in Wellington when the devastating mishap took 13 lives. The Shaurya Chakra awarded Group Captain Varun Singh, who was also boarding the IAF chopper is the lone survivor of the accident. He is currently being treated in Bengaluru after being shifted from Wellington Army hospital.