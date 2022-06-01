Germany's Envoy Lindner Applauds PM Modi's Leadership Skills & India's Unity In Diversity

German envoy to India, Walter J Lindner, commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership skills in running such a big country. Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Lindner stated that former German Chancellor Angela Merkel always liked talking to the Indian Prime Minister and was always curious about how he managed to lead such a large country. The German diplomat also hailed India for its rich diversity and distinctiveness, as well as its ability to bring all of these elements together into a single entity - Unity in Diversity.

Ambassador Lindner further spoke about learning Hindi and also wished if he could have learnt at least ten different Indian languages. "I think it's important to show that you are interested in their culture. This could be by wearing a Kurta, by eating their foods, but also by speaking their language. If you travel through different parts of India, Hindi is not enough. There are places where all speak English and other languages. I wish I could speak ten of these important languages," he remarked. Praising Indian culture, Lindner further stated that India also taught him how to lead life fully.

German envoy Lindner's tenure in India comes to an end

The German envoy also disclosed that his tenure as Ambassador to India has come to an end and that he will be leaving the country in four weeks. "Soon my job as GER Amb to India & Buthan comes to an end. But in fact, since I came to IND in 1976, the country has been in my veins, never left me, so this time leaving the H.E. behind is just the beginning of another chapter of my exploration of IND magic & mystic. A lifelong journey [sic]," Lindner wrote in a Twitter post.

Soon my job as GER Amb to India & Buthan comes to an end. But in fact, since I came to IND 1976, the country has been in my veins, never left me, so this time leaving the H.E. behind is just beginning of another chapter of my exploration of IND magic & mystic. A lifelong journey pic.twitter.com/UWghO8bzG9 — Walter J. Lindner (@AmbLindnerIndia) May 27, 2022

In a separate tweet, the German envoy said, "Never ending source of inspiration: incredible people of IND! As diverse as planet, touching, unique, colourful & full of life. Faces do tell, carrying all burdens of daily life, sharing moments of joy, always authentic, always 100% IND! Here’s #3 'Faces/stories' [sic]."

#कभीअलविदानाकहना Never ending source of inspiration: incredible people of IND! As diverse as planet, touching, unique, colorful & full of life. Faces do tell, carrying all burdens of daily life, sharing moments of joy, always authentic, always 100% IND! Here’s #3 “Faces/stories” pic.twitter.com/OC15w1NWMc — Walter J. Lindner (@AmbLindnerIndia) May 31, 2022

Meanwhile, soon after Ambassador Lindner announced that his tenure is coming to an end, netizens took to social media and praised him for his different qualities. Reacting to his tweet, one of the users wrote, "You will be missed, Walter Garu! You have brought before us, many facets of this country that are beautiful and colourful through photography. We saw the real India & the way of Life here, through your amazing lens. Thanks for all the time you have spent here and Best Regards [sic]." "Amb, yours was a remarkable sojourn in India. You have set the Bar of Excellence very high even by German standards. We shall miss you enough to search for you anywhere on http://Earth.Pl keep us in your remembrance. Can't bring myself to Say Goodbye.!!!! [sic].

