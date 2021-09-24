'Gestures Like This...': Ratan Tata Hails Taj Staff Sharing Umbrella With Stray Dog

Ratan Tata, on September 23, shared a beautiful image of a touching moment between a man and a dog on Instagram. Since being shared, the post has brought joy to netizens and has gone viral.

The image was shared with the caption, "Sharing comfort with the strays this monsoon. This Taj employee was kind enough to share his umbrella with one of the many strays while it was pouring quite heavily. A heartwarming moment captured in the busy hustle of Mumbai. Gestures like these go a long way for stray animals."

The post was shared 21 hours ago by Ratan Tata. It has received around 1,050,097 likes since it was posted and is still growing. People loaded the comment section with amazing comments. "Salute to you sir," an Instagram user wrote. Another commented, "And you're an epitome of Kindness." "Thanks, for sharing this, sir. I recently adopted a puppy which was left alone in the streets. Now, he is safe and living happily with us," one more user said.

The famous business tycoon frequently uses Instagram to share fascinating content. Whether it's beautiful vintage photos or posts about animals, particularly stray dogs, his posts frequently generate a lot of interest online.

Image: Ratantata/Instagram