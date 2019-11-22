Republic Of Ghana, Seychelles, Azerbaijan And Portugal Issue Mahatma Gandhi Stamps

The 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi was celebrated on October 2 this year, however, the commemoration doesn't seem to end as recently nations such as Ghana, Seychelles, Azerbaijan and Portugal have issued stamps with the face of Mahatma Gandhi commemorating his 150th birth anniversary. Ministry of Culture has taken to the microblogging platform Twitter to show stamps that were issued by various nations.

150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary was celebrated with much fervor across the world. Leaders of the United Nations had also released a UN postage stamp on Mahatma Gandhi. On the occasion, The United Nations’ secretary-general Antonio Gutteres and heads of several countries had launched the Gandhi Solar Park, installation of solar panel on the rooftop of the UN headquarters from a grant of $1 million that India had given. The Gandhi Peace Garden at the State University of New York Campus, where 150 trees have been planted, was also inaugurated.

A special stamp was released by the French postal company 'La Poste' as an honor for Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary. Indian Embassy in France had partnered with the company to launch the postage stamp which has the Mahatma Gandhi's image. Uzbekistan Post Association “O’zbekiston Pochtasi” in a unique move in partnership with the Ministry for Development of Information Technologies and Communications had also put into circulation from October 2 a postage stamp on the occasion of 150th birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The stamp depicted a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi with an inscription in Uzbek and English languages "150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi”. The stamp had been issued under the series of "Outstanding Leaders".

