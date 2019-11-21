'India For Humanity' Event At US Capitol On 150th Death Anniversary Of Mahatma Gandhi

The Indian embassy and Jaipur Foot USA recently celebrated the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi as they organized a special event at the US capitol building titled 'India for Humanity - Jaipur Foot'. According to reports, the event was attended by several members of the Indian community. India's ambassador to the US, Harshvradhan Shringla, addressed the people in attendance and talked about how the initiative undertaken by both the parties primarily focused on Gandhi's idea of compassion, and service to the human society. He also highlighted on India's involvement in a lot of artificial limb camps, providing limbs to amputees in different countries facilitated by the Jaipur Foot from the BMVSS(Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti).

A noble gesture

While speaking to a media outlet, Shringla stated that the aim was to celebrate India's humanity initiatives and it happened to be on the same day as Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary. He further added that Jaipur Foot did not confine their work to India but to different parts of the world, providing 1.8 million limbs to amputees. Shringla also said that celebrating Gandhi's dedication to humanity was a perfect platform to bring forward the Jaipur Foot initiative.

The Indian ambassador to USA added that a lot of ambassadors of different countries appreciated India's effort. He further said

"As a result, MEA has supported the Jaipur foot initiative in many countries. Many ambassadors were also here this evening and all of them appreciated India's contribution to the cause of Humanity."

Founder of Jaipur Foot USA, Prem Bhandari, stated that through the event at the US capitol building, his organization wanted to spread awareness and expand its operations in order to help provide artificial limbs to the people in need.

BMVSS

BMVSS was founded in the year 1975 and is the world's largest organization that has helped over 1.78 million people in India and in 27 other countries by providing limbs amputees. The organization provides help that includes artificial limbs, callipers alongside other aids free of cost.

