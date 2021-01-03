Ghaziabad: Roof Collapse Leaves 18 Dead, Rescue Ops Underway; UP CM Announces Aide

As many as 18 people have lost their lives as an under-construction roof collapsed on Sunday at a cremation ground in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. Nearly 10 people are said to be trapped under the debris of the crashed roof. Rescue operations are currently underway with the police force on spot.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the incident in Muradnagar. The Chief Minister has assured all possible assistance to those affected and has also sought a report from the district officials on the matter. "I've instructed district officials to conduct relief operations & submit a report of the incident. All possible help will be provided to those affected by the incident," ANI quoted Adityanath.

CM Adityanath announces financial aide

The UP CM has also announced financial assistance of Rs 2 Lakhs to the kin of those deceased in the roof collapse incident. Commissioner of Meerut and IG Meerut are said to investigate the matter. As per District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey, 20 people have been sent to the hospital and an NDRF team has also been deployed on the spot.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has expressed condolences to the families of those dead. Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister said, "I have been deeply saddened by the news of the deaths of many people as the roof of the crematorium in Muradnagar, Ghaziabad fell. In this hour of grief, I express my condolences to the families of the dead, as well as wish that those injured in the accident get well as soon as possible."

