Woman From Pakistan Found Heading UP Village's Panchayat; FIR Lodged & Probe Underway

A Pakistani woman named Bano Begum, who had come to India 35 years ago, was found running the affairs of a panchayat as the interim head of Gudau village in Etah, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, said District Panchayati Raj Officer Alok Priyadarshi. The official further informed that the administration has registered an FIR against her. Speaking about this incident, Alok Priyadarshi said that one needs to be an Indian National to be elected as village panchayat head.

UP: Pakistani woman found running for Gram Panchayat

District Panchyati Raj Officer Alok Priyadarshi said, "Members of Gram Panchayat unanimously elected her as village head. So they are responsible for this. One needs to be an Indian national to be elected as village panchayat head. We have given instructions to lodge FIR in this case."

While speaking to news agency ANI, Bano Begam denied contesting any Gram Panchayat elections. She said, "It was the former Pradhan who made me the village head. I don't know much about this issue." This incident comes to fore after a senior superintendent of police in 2016 issued a notice to the Pakistani woman. The notice issued to her read, "your India visa had expired on September 6, 2016. You had applied late for the extension of visa. Hence, you are expected to pay the challan fee by September 30, 2016." The amount payable was 30 dollars.

Stating that the required challan fee was not paid by Bano Begum, the District Panchayati Rah Officer Priyadarshi said, "we are closely looking into the matter."

(With ANI inputs)