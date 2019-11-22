Amid row over Gandhis' security cover, SPG bill to be introduced in Lok Sabha next week

A bill to amend the Special Protection Group (SPG) Act is on the government's agenda for the Lok Sabha next week. Making a statement regarding government business for the week commencing November 25, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal on Friday said that the International Financial Services Centres Authority Bill, Recycling of Ships Bill and National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill are on the agenda of the House. He said other bills in the government business include the Industrial Relations Code Bill and SPG Amendment Act bill.

The government had earlier decided to withdraw the SPG cover of Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after a security review. Following the withdrawal of SPG cover, they are now being given Z plus security by the CRPF. However, Congress has opposed the decisioni with its members staging protest in the ongoing session of parliament. Meanwhile, sharing details of the other bills Union Minister Meghwal said that the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Bill, 2019 are also on the agenda next week. The two bills seek to replace ordinances.

About SPG

The SPG has over 3,000 personnel. Based on threat perception, the Special Group protects the Prime Ministers as well as former Prime Ministers and their families. The SPG was set up in 1985 specifically for the security of Prime Ministers after the assassination of Indira Gandhi by her security guards a year before.

After the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1991, the SPG Act was amended to provide security to former PMs and their families for 10 years. In 2003, the Vajpayee government amended the law again to bring down the automatic protection for 10 years to one year - or more depending on the level of threat as decided by the Centre. Earlier, the daughter of Manmohan Singh, as well as Atal Bihari Vajpayee's foster daughter, had given up the SPG cover provided to them. While former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee had SPG cover till he passed away in 2018, former Prime Ministers HD Deve Gowda's and VP Singh's security was revoked.

(With ANI Inputs)