Bareilly: 16-year-old Girl Carries Oxygen Cylinder To Exam Hall

A 16-year-old girl who suffers from a lung condition and is bound to an oxygen cylinder showed true courage and determination when she went to give her class 10 board exam with the oxygen cylinder. Due to her predicament, Safia Javed requires a steady supply of oxygen and thus has to carry an oxygen cylinder with her everywhere she goes.

Determined to give her exams

Javed was appearing in this year's class 10 board exams as a private student because she missed regular classes due to her illness. According to reports, Javed received special permission to give the exam with an oxygen tank. As per reports, Javed has been battling a severe lung disease for the past five years and has been on continuous oxygen for more than a year now.

Reports have revealed that Safia's health started deteriorating after her gall bladder removal surgery and then a year later Javed was diagnosed with tuberculosis. After that, her illness deteriorated to pulmonary tuberculosis and has not improved since then.

Kolkata cop brings students to admit card to the exam

A Kolkata Police traffic sergeant helped and ensured that a Madhyamik (10th class) candidate could write her Mathematics paper. On February 24 the student in question was denied entry at the examination centre as she had left her to admit card at home, according to sources.

The student, Suman Kurrey then narrated her plight to a nearby Sergeant called Chaitanya Mallick, Mallick was on duty at the centre at that time. According to reports, the student's examination centre was at Jaiswal Vidyamandir for Girls near Maniktala while her residence was at Sahitya Parisath Street near Khanna crossing.

Reports have revealed that Sergeant upon hearing the student plight called her mother, after that he went all the way to her house and brought the admit card to Kurrey. Thanks to the Sergeants actions, the candidate was able to enter the examination hall in time and write her paper.