Kolkata Cop Rushes To Rescue Of Class 10 Student Who Forgot To Bring Admit Card To Exam

A Kolkata Police traffic sergeant helped and ensured that a Madhyamik (10th class) candidate could write her Mathematics paper. On Monday the student in question was denied entry at the examination centre as she had left her to admit card at home, according to sources.

Traffic Seargent goes above and beyond duty

The student, Suman Kurrey then narrated her plight to a nearby Sergeant called Chaitanya Mallick, Mallick was on duty at the centre at that time. According to reports, the student's examination centre was at Jaiswal Vidyamandir for Girls near Maniktala while her residence was at Sahitya Parisath Street near Khanna crossing.

Reports have revealed that Sergeant upon hearing the student plight called her mother, after that he went all the way to her house and brought the admit card to Kurrey. Thanks to the Sergeants actions, the candidate was able to enter the examination hall in time and write her paper.

Reports have quoted Kurrey saying that she will forever be indebted to Seargent Mallick and that she was only able to write her paper because of him.

Similar incidents of cops going above and beyond

There are many such incidents where policemen have gone beyond their call of duty to help people in trouble. In one such incident, a policeman from Uttarakhand carried a 55-year-old pilgrim on his back for two kilometres after the elderly man suffered from a mild heart attack. The policeman was a sub-inspector from Barkot Police Station named Lokendra Bahuguna.

In another incident, a policeman from Hyderabad won hearts after he was pictured feeding an old homeless woman lying by the road. The old woman was so exhausted by the scorching heat that the traffic policeman B Gopal had to feed her.

Another case where a brave policeman saved five people, including a 2-year-old baby from being lynched by a furious mob in Malegaon. After a WhatsApp message of an alleged child kidnapping went viral in the village an angry mob decided to take law into their own hands. Additional Superintendent of Police Harsh Poddar prevented the mob from swarming in the home where the family was being kept and saved their lives.

