'Give Covaxin To Telangana Citizens First': State Health Minister To PM Modi

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Friday demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce that citizens of Hyderabad should first get Covaxin vaccine because, the COVID-19 vaccine is being produced by a city-based pharma company Bharat Biotech. This appeal by the Health Minister comes a day ahead of PM Modi's visit to Bharat BioTech facility in Hyderabad. Bharat BioTech's vaccine, Covaxin is currently undergoing the final stage of clinical trials.

Telangana's Eatala Rajender appeals to PM Modi

Stating that COVID-19 vaccine is the only way to eradicate the fear of Coronavirus, Eatala Rajender said, "The vaccine being manufactured at Bharat Biotech should be given to the people of Telangana first." He also added that the first batch of Covaxin doses should be released free of cost to the people of Hyderabad and then be extended to people in other parts of the state.

PM Modi on COVID-19 Vaccine

PM Modi on Tuesday said that in order to be administered to the Indian citizens, any Coronavirus vaccine will have to meet all necessary scientific criteria while emphasising that the government will have to work together at all levels to ensure that the vaccination drive remained smooth, systematic and sustained. While interacting with Chief Ministers of all states and UTs, PM Modi also specified that as the vaccine research nears the final stages, it is essential for the government to closely monitor the development and maintain contacts with all stakeholders. He also discussed the modalities of COVID-19 vaccine delivery, distribution and administration process during the meeting.

While the price and doses of the vaccine have not been decided yet, PM Modi said that there is a lot of competition in the COVID-19 vaccine race as several firms are involved. He further added that the 'corporate world is involved' and different countries have diplomatic interests in the process as well. Assuring that the government will monitor the vaccine development while staying in touch with global regulators, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pointed out that the focus is on ensuring that the vaccine reaches everyone to save lives.

Telangana's COVID-19 tally

As the world continues to battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, Telangana so far has registered 2,68,418 positive cases, out of which 2,29,602 have successfully recovered while 1,451 have scumbbed to the infection. As per the latest reports shared by MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 3,093 new cases, 2,194 recoveries and 3 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in Telangana is 10,637.

