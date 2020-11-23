Telangana CM KCR Directs Officials To Be On 'high-alert' For Second Wave Of COVID-19

Amid the COVId-19 case surge, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao held a review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday. He instructed the officials to be alert and prepared for the second wave of COVID-19 in Telangana, even though the recovery rate in the state was 94.03 per cent. During the meeting, K Chandrashekar Rao informed that 10,000 beds with oxygen facilities have been kept ready across the state.

Telangana CM said, "Situation is coming back to normal in the state. The COVID-19 cases are decreasing in Telangana. Despite the increase in tests, the positive cases are only 2.1 per cent, while the recovery rate is 94.03 per cent. The mortality rate is very low. But the government is on high alert and taking all necessary precautions."

READ | Once Available, Vaccine Will Be First Given To Healthcare Workers: Telangana CM KCR

'Be ready for second Covid wave'

K Chandrashekar Rao said, "There is a sudden surge of the COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh. Cases are slightly on the rise in Kerala and Karnataka. It is estimated that there is a chance of the COVID-19's second wave emerging. The state should be in a position to withstand even the second wave and for this officials should be alert and ready. Required preparations should be made."

READ | Telangana Congress Accuses TRS Of Breaching MCC Ahead Of GHMC Polls, Seeks Action

After Telangana reported 873 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, CM Rao appealed to the people to be cautious and observe 'self-protection' guidelines. He also said that maintaining personal safety is the best medicine for the COVID-19. Assuring that the government will make all possible efforts to stop the spread of the virus, the Chief Minister said that the government required support from the people. Speaking further about the COVID-19 vaccine, Rao said that once the vaccine is available, it would be first given to the healthcare workers.

READ | Telangana CM's Daughter Hits Back At Prakash Javadekar: 'TRS Owes No Explanation To BJP'

The state's COVID-19 review meeting was also attended by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Ari Murtuza Tizvi, Principal Secretary of Chief Minister's Office S Narsing Rao, Secretary Smita Sabharwal, Principal Secretary (Finance) Ramakrishna Rao, medical Education Director Ramesh Reddy, the member of Experts'Committee on Coronavirus, Gangadhar, and few others.

COVID-19 outbreak in Telangana

As the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, Telangana so far has recorded over 2,63,526 positive cases, out of which 2,50,453 have people while 1,430 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 873 new cases, 1,296 fresh recoveries and 4 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 11,643.

READ | After 'anti-BJP Front' Call, Telangana CM KCR Confident Of TRS Victory In GHMC Polls

(With ANI inputs)