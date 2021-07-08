Glenmark To Conduct Phase III Trials Of Nasal Spray Which It Claims Can Treat COVID-19

In a major development in the COVID medicine field, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said that it will be conducting a Phase III trial on a nasal spray claiming to be effective in the treatment of COVID-19. Earlier last week, the company had sought emergency approval for the import and marketing of the nasal spray from the drug regulator. The pharma company has now been recommended to hold phase III trials by the authorities.

Glenmark nasal spray phase III trials

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has now joined hands with Canadian company Sanotize, after the subject expert committee (SEC) recommended the company to conduct the Phase III trial. As per ANI reports, the company said that they will continue to evaluate the in-licensing for other products along with the nasal spray in the pipeline.

The company also shed light on the positive response to its earlier introduction in the COVID treatment medicine. Glenmark in a statement said, "We continue to evaluate various in-licensing opportunities across our focus segments. We have always led from the front in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic which is demonstrated by the strong support Fabiflu has received from doctors and patients in the treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19."

Speaking about its partnership with the Canadian pharma firm Sanotize and others, Glenmark said, "We are exploring various partnerships including the one with Sanotize which can help in protecting the Indian population from the SARS-COV-2 virus and reducing the impact of this pandemic on our society." Sanotize has already launched its nasal spray across countries claiming that the spray is effective in killing the virus in largely upper airways. The company also claims that the nasal sprays effective in the antiviral treatment of COVID-19 transmission.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals was one of the first Indian companies to come up with a COVID medicine. The company in July 2020, had launched the first antiviral drug 'Favipiravir', under the brand name 'FabiFlu', for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. The Mumbai-based company had claimed that it was the first oral Favipiravir-approved medication by the Drugs Controller General of India.

IMAGE: PIXABAY/ SHUTTERSTOCK