Go Air Suspends International Operations Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Low-Cost Carrier Go Air has announced that it will be suspending all international operations till April 15 in the backdrop of coronavirus. The announcement was made by the firm on Tuesday.

READ: Most Airlines Could Go Bankrupt By End Of May, Says CAPA Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Aviation industry in turbulent times

In a statement, the airline said, "We're temporarily suspending all our international operations, starting March 17 - April 15. GoAir has also initiated a short term and temporary rotational leave without pay program that will not only help the company counter the short term reduction in capacity but will also ensure that a cross-section of our employees stay away from the workplace to ensure business continuity."

The aviation industry is entering troubled times since governments across the world have banned individuals from certain countries that have been heavily affected by the virus.

READ: COVID-19 Outbreak: Indian Airlines Fear Bankruptcy

Global aviation consultancy firm CAPA on March 16 stated that if coronavirus infections continue then by the end of May 2020, most airlines in the world will be bankrupt. The global consultancy firm added that a coordinated government and industry action was needed to avoid the catastrophe. A statement release read "Cash reserves are running down quickly as fleets are grounded and what flights there are operate much less than half full. Forward bookings are far outweighed by cancellations and each time there is a new government recommendation it is to discourage flying. Demand is drying up in ways that are completely unprecedented. Normality is not yet on the horizon.”

READ: American Airlines To Cut 75% Of International Flights Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Air France-KLM Group has decided to cut down its capacity by 70-90% due to a sharp decline in traffic and sales. "The Air France-KLM Group is obliged to gradually reduce its flight activity very significantly over the next few days, with the number of available seat kilometres (ASK) potentially decreasing between -70% and -90%,” said the company in a statement.

READ: Air France-KLM Group To Cut Capacity By 70-90% Amid Coronavirus Crisis