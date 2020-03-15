American Airlines To Cut 75% Of International Flights Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Texas based American Airlines Inc on March 14 announced that it plans to cut 75 per cent of its international flights through May 6 and ground nearly all of its widebody fleet, a news agency reported. This comes in response to the coronavirus outbreak that has resulted in a global collapse in the travel demand.

The airlines’ cuts include suspending nearly all long-haul international flights to Asia, Australia, Europe, New Zealand and South America, a news agency reported. According to reports, it will now operate only two flights to London every day and one flight to Asia every week. However, all the short-haul flights will continue as usual. Commenting on its widebody fleet, the airlines also confirmed that it had already parked almost all its widebody aircraft. It added that the organisation is anticipating its domestic capacity to reduce by 20 per cent in April and 30 per cent in May versus the same period in 2019.

Coronavirus hits US

This comes as coronavirus continues to hit the US with President Donald Trump declaring that March 15 would be a National Prayer Day for people affected by coronavirus. Donald Trump while sharing the tweet of senior pastor Jentezen Franklin wrote that he will be tuning in to the online experience of worship that is being conducted at the Free Chapel Church in Gainesville, Georgia at 11 am on March 15.

Tomorrow I have called for a National Day of Prayer. I will be tuning in to Pastor @Jentezen at the @FreeChapel Church in Gainesville, Georgia at 11:00 AM EDT. God Bless the USA! https://t.co/mWYWOGJ1ye https://t.co/EWcHzEjFLH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 14, 2020

The development came hours after Donald Trump declared a state of national emergency in the United States. "To unleash the full power of the federal government in this effort, today I am officially declaring a national emergency. Two very big words. The action I am taking will open up access to up to $50 billion of very importantly - very important and a large amount of money for states and territories and localities in our shared fight against this disease," Trump said in his declaration speech.

(With inputs from agencies)