Goa BJP Chief Vinay Tendulkar Compares Those Opposing CAA To "urban Naxals"

Goa BJP chief Vinay Tendulkar on Thursday compared the parties opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to "urban Naxals". Hitting out at the Congress and various other parties criticising the new law, he said they were protesting against it just "for the sake of opposing". Urban Naxals is a term used to describe city-based supporters working in alleged front organisations of proscribed Maoist outfits.

Talking to reporters here, Tendulkar said people in countries like the US and UK have come out in support of the CAA. "But in India, like urban Naxals, some political parties, including the Congress, TMC, Samajwadi Party and BSP, are opposing the Act for the sake of opposing. They just want to oppose without understanding," he said.

The BJP leader said there was not much opposition against the new law in Goa so far, even as the Congress was trying to "mislead" the public over it. He said BJP working president J P Nadda will address a public awareness rally on CAA at Azad Maidan here on Friday. Nearly 26,000 to 27,000 BJP workers along with party ministers and MLAs will attend the rally, he added.

PM Modi's 'urban Naxal' remark

On December 22, Prime Minister Modi slammed the Congress and "urban Naxals" for lying over CAA and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC). He said, "Congress and its friend, some urban Naxals are spreading rumours that all Muslims will be sent to detention centres. Respect your education, read what the CAA and NRC are. You are educated."

PM Modi on Thursday slammed the Congress and its allies opposing the CAA, saying they are against giving relief to those who have been brutalised and victimised in Pakistan. "Pakistan was founded on religious grounds due to which atrocities on minorities such as Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Christians have increased. But Congress and its allies don't speak against Pakistan," he said at a function here.

He also said the Congress and its allies take out rallies and stage demonstrations against the efforts to prevent atrocities on religious lines and save women from sexual assaults. PM Modi wondered why those opposed to the CAA were not speaking out against Pakistan's atrocities and asked what stopped them from doing so.

What is the CAA?

The CAA seeks to provide citizenship to the minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. This will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. Moreover, they will not be considered as illegal migrants. Additionally, the mandatory residence period for naturalised citizenship for these communities has been reduced to 5 years. The opposition contends that the Act discriminates on the basis of religion, which might go against Article 14, which guarantees the right to equality.

