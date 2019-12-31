Citing Negative Reporting, BJP To Brief International Media Over Citizenship Act

As the widespread protests across the country against the amended Citizenship Act have managed to draw the attention of international media, the BJP is expected to reach out to foreign press in order to dispel the misinformation spread across the world with regards to the Act. BJP’s worker President JP Nadda has asked the party spokespersons as well as Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar to reach out to international media.

Negative reporting over CAA in foreign media

The party is of the opinion that there has been a negative reporting in a few foreign publications about the Indian government with regards to the issue of CAA, NRC and NPR. “A need is felt to clear any confusion on the issue and clarification be done as opposition too is trying to malign the government over the protests against the CAA”, a senior party leader stated.

According to the sources, the party cites the need to shed light on the fact that the Act does not bar any foreigner from seeking Indian citizenship. A senior leader from the party emphasized on Article 6 of the Citizenship Act which provides for foreigners of any religion seeking Indian citizenship. Those who fulfill the criteria can get citizenship, stated the senior leader.

Awareness campaign on CAA

The government has already kick-started the campaign to educate the people about the amended Citizenship Act. Rallies have been conducted apprising the people about the Act. The BJP leaders have stated on various occasions that the Act is about giving citizenship to religiously persecuted minorities of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh and it doesn’t snatch citizenship of an Indian.

After the passage of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), widespread protests were witnessed across the country. Protests first occurred in the North-Eastern states such as Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura, followed by protests in JNU, Jamia Millia University and Aligarh Muslim University which took a violent turn with protestors resorting to stone-pelting and damaging public property.

The Police also had to bear the brunt for taking harsh measures on the protestors. Several protestors and police officials were injured in the violent protests. Section 144 was imposed in several parts of the country. The Uttar Pradesh administration is in the process of identifying the people responsible for inciting violence and arson in the state. The damages of public property will be compensated from the people identified.

(With ANI inputs)

