Goa CM Pramod Sawant has issued a strong warning against those opposing the unfurling of the national flag on Independence Day. Issuing a statement, the CM has warned that such acts will not be tolerated and that all such 'anti-national activities' will be dealt with, with an iron fist.

The row over the unfurling of the national flag in Goa blew up after the Indian Navy on Friday cancelled the unfurling of the tricolour at Goa's at Sao Jacinto Island ahead of Independence Day. The Navy's decision came amid protests by locals who claimed that they did not want the Central or state government to carry out any activities on the island.

Indian Navy cancels flag hoisting amid protests

As part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to commemorate 74 years of Independence, the Indian Navy and the Ministry of Defence had planned to unfurl the National Flag in Islands across the nation between August, 13-15. Issuing a statement, the Indian Navy stated that the plans for Sao Jacinto Island were being cancelled after objection.

"A team from Goa Naval Area visited islands of Goa including Sao Jacinto Island as part of this pan India initiative. However, the plan at Jacinto Island had to be cancelled as the same was objected to by the residents. This initiative was taken nationwide to instill a sense of patriotism and celebrate the run up to the 75th year of independence," it said.

Goa CM urges Indian Navy to go ahead with plan

After the matter came to the light of CM Pramod Sawant, he took to Twitter to condemn the opposition calling it 'unfortunate and shameful.' The CM said, "It is unfortunate and shameful that some individuals at St Jacinto Island have objected to Hoisting of the National Flag by the Indian Navy on the occasion of India's Independence Day. I condemn this and want to state on record that my Government will not tolerate such acts.

As per reports, the locals have claimed that they have no problems with tricolour. However, the island does not want any interference from the Indian Navy or the Central government in carrying out the flag hoisting.