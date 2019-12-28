Goa Congress Demands Immediate Cancellation Of Sunburn EDM Festival

In a letter to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) on Saturday requested the cancellation of the Sunburn EDM festival at Vagator from December 27-29 for alleged illegalities and controversial incidents at the venue.

"The Sunburn EDM festival which was always mired with controversies has again created a controversy yesterday as two tourists were found dead outside the venue of the festival at Vagator. This festival instead of bringing a good reputation to Goa brings controversies due to various illegalities at the venue. We demand immediate scrapping of Sunburn EDM festival by cancelling permission to hold it," GPCC wrote in its letter to the Chief Minister.

Two tourists die at Sunburn Festival

Two music enthusiasts from Andhra Pradesh who were visiting Goa to participate in the ongoing Sunburn Electronic Dance Music festival died after collapsing near the venue in North Goa district.

A senior police official said Sai Prasad and Venkat were taken to a hospital in Mapusa but were declared dead. The two began to feel uneasy when they were standing outside the venue of the Sunburn festival at Vagatore beach village, waiting for the gates to open, on Friday afternoon, police said. The two were standing in the queue to get their entry wrist bands before the event when they fell unconscious, Goa Police told the media.

The duo was taken to the state-run Azilo Hospital in Mapusa town, where they were declared dead. When asked if drug overdose could be the reason, a senior police official said, "Nothing can be ruled out. It can be a heart attack or drug overdose or anything. We can't say anything till we have postmortem report," he said.

Congress leader slams tourism minister

Goa Mahila Congress chief Pratima Coutinho on Saturday demanded the resignation of state tourism minister Manohar Ajgaonkar over the deaths of two Andhra Pradesh residents who were here to attend Sunburn electronic dance music festival.

"A high level inquiry should be conducted into the role of Ajgaonkar in allowing the Sunburn festival despite it being controversial," she told reporters, adding that the BJP-led government had failed to tackle the drug menace in the state.

