In India For Sunburn Festival, DJ Snake Advises Concertgoers 'don't Listen To Politicians'

Amid the unrest across the country over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), international artist DJ Snake during his performance at the Sunburn Music Festival 2019 in Goa, urged all the Indians to spread love and peace among each other. Without mentioning 'CAA', DJ Snake appealed to the crowd and said:

"I love you India. The whole world is watching you. No matter where are you are from, whether you are from east or south, no matter what your religion is, just be together and stay united." He further said, "So do not listen to TV, radio or what any politician is saying. Just spread love and peace."

Apart from this, DJ Snake also hoisted the Indian National Flag while performing. The international artist is in India for the three-day EDM festival in Goa. The 13th edition of the largest Asian Music Festival, Sunburn Goa 2019 at Vagator, witnessed its homecoming performances by DJ Snake and Joans Blues on the first day of the festival.

Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019

The Citizenship Act was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 and then by the Rajya Sabha on December 11. The Act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees (i.e. refugees from the countries' respective minority communities) from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Through this bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, and put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country.

Read: Two tourists from AP die after collapsing at Sunburn festival

Read: CAA cut-off date: Assam Min Himanta Biswa Sarma explains rationale, pins blame on Congress

Protests against CAA

Several violent protests have been erupting across Assam, West Bengal, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh against the newly amended Citizenship Act, following the violence at Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi where over 50 students were detained by police during the protests. Along with it, students across the country staged protests in solidarity. The anti-CAA movement has spread to more places like Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pondicherry, Patna and so on.

Read: Sunburn Goa 2019 line up: List of artists performing at upcoming festival

Read: SHOCKING: UP top cop hurls "Go To Pakistan" during violent CAA protest, video surfaces

(WITH AGENCY INPUTS)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.