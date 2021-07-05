Goa Extends COVID-19 Curfew Till July 12 With Some Relaxations; All You Need To Know

Goa extended COVID-19 curfew due to rsudden surge in cases in the union territory. The extended curfew announced recently comes with certain relaxations, which permits opening of restaurants, bars and malls and other business establishments between 7 am to 6 pm with strict COVID-19 measures in place. However, cinema halls, gyms, Amphitheatres, casinos and indoor sports will remain closed. The movement of people in and out of religious places has been curbed as well and will be monitored closely.

COVID-19 scenario in Goa

Total Coronavirus cases in India as of July 5 stands at 3.05 cr with 4.02 lakh deaths recorded. Over 2.97 cr people have recovered so far according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. COVID-19 cases during the second wave are skyrocketing and people with complete vaccination doses are observed to be least affected. The total number of coronavirus cases in Goa round up to 1.67 lakh with 6,069 cases of death. The second wave of COVID-19 has been observed to cause more damage compared to the first wave of coronavirus in India. The demand for oxygen supply, beds and vaccination doses have dropped drastically.

Goa remained nearly unaffected during the first wave of COVID-19 but by the dawn of the second wave, cases of coronaviruses were observed to be found in Panaji and during the peak time of the virus, 2.04 lakh with 3069 death cases in Goa were reported. 164 new covid cases with 4 death and 202 recovery rate have been reported within 24 hours. With this, the total covid-19 cases in the state sum up to 1,67,436 with 2,087 active cases. 1,62,276 recoveries and 3,073 deaths have been reported so far in the state. Covid-19 vaccination drive continues as per the instructions given by the state, achieving a target of 500,000 vaccine doses so far.

Relaxations to the people by the state

The surge in death toll and the number of active COVID-19 cases in Goa concern the state to take immediate action to curb the spread of infection in Panaji therefore the state extended the lockdown till July 12, 2021, keeping in mind the safety of people. The first lockdown in Goa was imposed on May 9, 2021, due to the sudden uprise in the cases in Goa and as the second wave of COVID-19 continues, increasing the extremities in Goa the lockdown/curfew cannot be curbed. The new lockdown extended till July 12, 2021 comes with few relaxations for the people in Panaji as the huge number of low-income, as well as moderate-income families, were adversely affected during the curfew. Reopening of Restaurants, takeaway services, malls, saloons and other outdoor sports stadiums have been permitted between 7 am to 6 pm. Previously they were only allowed to remain open till 3 pm but the new lockdown comes with new norms and regulations. However, Educational institutes, gyms, cinema halls, auditoria, casinos, spas and indoor sports stadium remains closed. The movement of people in and out of religious places has been curbed as well.