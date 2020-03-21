Goa Government Launches App For Primary Testing Of COVID-19 From Home

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has expressed confidence in an app that helps citizens take home tests to check whether they have Coronavirus. The app, 'Test yourself Goa' has been launched in partnership with a firm called Innovaccer, a US-based healthcare technology company.

New app to conduct primary test

Happy to launch the Covid assistant app "Test Yourself Goa"



Goa becomes the first state in India to adopt an automated technological solution for citizens to carry out a self-assessment test for COVID19. https://t.co/39rBLVsG3w pic.twitter.com/FFpJrnXzuG — VishwajitRane (@visrane) March 21, 2020

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Rane said, "This is a good app for self-assessment and I am confident that it will be of great use to the people of Goa. I have also sent a concept note regarding this to the Prime Minister. I am sure that this will be of great help to people. Even the chatbot launched by us was a great success."

The app allows users to register and fill in details such as travel history and the visible symptoms of the virus. It also has a guide on self-quarantine, use of masks, social distancing, understanding the virus and a list of dos and don'ts.

It allows users to 'understand and take the most relevant action based on the results obtained. With the solution, the user can get information on the quarantine facilities or find a list of doctors available nearby or connect to a helpline.'

Abhinav Shashank, Chief Executive Officer, Innovaccer said, "Innovaccer has been on a mission to connect healthcare and bring all of the stakeholders together to care as one. That mission holds true now more than ever. It’s an honour to work with the government of Goa and launch India’s first automated self-evaluation assessment to tackle the COVID-19 virus. We are optimistic that this partnership will play a key role in curbing this pandemic and keeping citizens safe."

The State government, on Saturday, imposed section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) across the state to prohibit large gatherings in order to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. Speaking to reporters, Rane said section 144 was imposed in the morning. "The state government has also issued an order banning inter-state transport, except for the supply of essential commodities, from Saturday night onwards," he said.

At least 300 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in India with at least four reported deaths.

