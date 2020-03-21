COVID-19: SCR Increases Platform Ticket Price To Avoid Unnecessary Gathering At Stations

South Central Railway (SCR) has increased the platform ticket price from Rs 10 to Rs 50 to reduce gathering at the railway station and prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Measures to combat spread of virus

Speaking to news agency, Ch. Rakesh, South Central Railway said, "To reduce the social gathering at the Railway stations, South Central Railway at all the major stations has increased the platform ticket price from Rs 10 to Rs 50 and similarly at the smaller stations prices have been hiked from Rs 10 to Rs 20. The main aim of the hike in prices is to discourage the non-essential travellers to the stations."

He said that certain trains both from South Central Railway and also Indian Railways have been cancelled.

"If you look at our zone particularly a total of 34 trains have been cancelled originating from our zone. We have started this process from March 18 and shall continue till March 31. The main aim is to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. We appeal the passengers to follow guidelines being issued time to time and in case any passengers feel sick, approach the staff, they will guide you to nearby health facilities," he said.

South Western Railway decided to hike the cost of platform tickets from Rs 10 to Rs 50 till March 31, 2020 and Northern Railway has also raised the rates of platform tickets to Rs 50 at some 'A1 and A' class stations of Firozpur division.

Doctors and scientists have stated that it is important to break the chain of Coronavirus and thus practice social distancing.

In an address to the nation on Thursday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the citizens to be vigilant and not go out unnecessarily. He called for a 'Janta curfew' on Sunday, March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm in an attempt to break the contact chain amongst people.

The move is also being widely touted as a testing measure for a possible curfew in the future. PM Modi also urged senior citizens to not step out of their house for the next few weeks.

Indian Railways on Friday announced that there will be a pan-India shutdown for all passenger trains on Sunday on account of 'Janta curfew'. In a statement, the Railways stated that all trains originating from 22:00 hrs on 21 March to 24:00 hrs on 22 March will be suspended. .

Moreover, Suburban services in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, and Secunderabad shall be reduced to a bare minimum level only to cater to essential travel requirements on March 22, Sunday. Similarly, for mails/express trains originating on the day of 'Janta curfew' are being cancelled, but those already running will be allowed to proceed.