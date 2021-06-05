Goa Govt Asks Academic Institutions To Provide Data On Students Orphaned Due To COVID-19

On Saturday, June 5, the Goa education department asked its affiliated academic institutions in the state to submit information regarding students who have lost one or both parents as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. DR Bhagat, the Director of Education, issued a circular to this effect, instructing institutes to compile data on these students and provide it to the department by Monday.

Goa Government seeks data of Orphaned students

The circular read, "Due to the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases recently, many children have been orphaned or have lost either of their parents due to the pandemic. The service providers might find it challenging to support children in institutions with psychosocial and mental health care needs. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights in New Delhi has asked the department to submit the information to be uploaded on the 'Baal Swaraj Portal.'"

Meanwhile, experts have anticipated that a probable third wave could harm children, therefore a COVID-19 task team in Goa decided on Friday to train pediatricians and nurses on protocols. On Monday, experts from the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital will begin training 120 pediatricians and a significant number of nurses, according to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who presided over the task force meeting. He said that those with children under the age of ten will be given priority in vaccination and that such parents should get themselves immunized at one of the 82 vaccination centres across the state.

COVID-19 situation in Goa

According to a state health department official data, Goa's Coronavirus caseload has risen to 1,58,423 people after 688 people tested positive for the ailment on Saturday. According to the official, at least 1,661 individuals were discharged from hospitals, with 17 dying of the infection during the day. The total number of recoveries now stands at 1,46,597, with a death toll of 2,727, he added, adding that there are now 9,099 active cases in the state. He added that the overall number of tests completed in the state has increased to 8,34,703 with the addition of 3,331 swab samples analyzed during the day.

(with inputs from PTI)

Picture Credit: ANI/PTI?RepresentativeImage