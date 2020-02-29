Mahadayi Dispute: Goa Govt Files Application In SC Seeking Stay Over Final Award

After Opposition criticised the Goa government over the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal final award, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday issued a press statement saying that the government has filed an application in the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the operation of award. Sawant also urged people not to fall prey to any sort of "false propaganda".

"Besides above, the state of Goa has already filed an application for a stay on the operation of the award, upon its publication. It may also be stated that interim order dated 17th April 2014 passed by the tribunal that till preparation and approval of revised DPR and till all permissions in law are obtained Karnataka cannot divert or use water', passed by the Tribunal continues to operate," Goa CM Pramod Sawant said.

Notification over Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal final award

The Central government on Thursday, February 27 notified the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal final award and paved way for Karnataka to implement its Mahadayi project to provide drinking water to the parched Hubballi-Dharwad and Belgaum region.

"Government of Goa is fully committed to the cause of protection of Mahadayi and will strongly defend the interest of the state before the Supreme Court. In view of the above, mere publication of the award in the Gazette does not prejudice the state of Goa. I, therefore, appeal to the people of Goa not to get misled by any false propaganda," Pramod Sawant further stated.

Opposition attacks Goa government

Opposition parties in Goa slammed the BJP-led state government after the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti formally notified the decision of Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal. Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat, on Friday, February 28, put out a tweet criticising the notification by the Jal Shakti Ministry, calling it a complete 'betrayal of Goa.'

While listening to high assurances of @goacm on one side & on the other side action of Jal Shakti Ministry to notify Mhadei Water Dispute Trubunal Award, Goa is left "High & Dry". This is complete betrayal of Goa. #MhadeiJagor @INCGoa — Digambar Kamat (@digambarkamat) February 28, 2020

Kamat added that CM Pramod Sawant should reconsider and withdraw his decision to not present a white paper to the state on the actions taken by the government on the contentious issue of Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal.

Last week, the Goa Chief Minister had rejected the Opposition's demand for a white paper. He stated that his government was doing everything possible to ensure that Goa emerges victorious in the inter-state Mahadayi water battle.

