In Interesting Move, Goa Govt Gives 2 Options In SOP To Asymptomatic Arrivals Amid Covid

Chief Minister of Goa Dr. Pramod Sawant on Saturday announced the standard operating procedure (SOP) for all the Domestic passengers arriving in Goa by Air, rail and road, ahead of the flight and railway resumption on 25 May and 1 June respectively.

According to the SOP guidelines, every passenger will have to undergo thermal screening at the entry point. Those passengers found with COVID-19 symptoms will be mandatorily tested and quarantined.

Two options for asymptomatic passengers

The passengers who are asymptomatic will be given two options, one of which they should select on the self-declaration form to be submitted at the entry point:

In the first option the passengers must get their test done by giving their swabs at the collection centres. The passengers will have to pay Rs. 2000 for the same and maintain self-isolation till the test results come. The second option mentioned in the guideline is to be under home quarantine for 14 days with stamping.

In the case of any passenger with international travel history, as declared in the self-declaration form, the person will be mandatorily tested and quarantined till test results come.

The existing protocols for stranded Indians coming fro either by sea or air will continue as already in force, the SOP guidelines further stated.

Standard Operating Procedure for all domestic passengers arriving by Air, Rail or Road to Goa.#GoaFightsCOVID19#IndiaFightsCOVID19 pic.twitter.com/BukAsegaQy — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) May 23, 2020

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Saturday emphasised on the need of passengers carrying a COVID negative certificate from their respective states and said: "It is very important to ensure that the passengers entering the state of Goa by air are asked to carry a COVID-19 negative certificate with all stringent measures in place."

COVID-19 cases in Goa

The number of COVID-19 cases in Goa increased by one to 55 on Saturday after a man who came by road from Maharashtra tested positive for novel coronavirus, state health secretary Nila Mohanan said. However, the number of active cases is 39 as 16 people have been discharged after recovery so far.



"Goa has tested 11,945 samples in all, including 610 samples on Saturday alone," the official said. Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 55, new cases: 1, deaths: nil, discharged: 16; active cases 39; people tested so far: 11,945.

