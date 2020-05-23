'Goa Is Corona Free': Governor Exudes Confidence In Domestic Tourists' Visit To State

Exuding confidence that tourists will return to the coastal state, Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday said that Goa is free from Coronavirus so domestic tourists will visit the state. He stressed that the industries do not affect much due to COVID-19 lockdown, stating that this is not a "long-term loss" to the industry.

"Everyone knows that Goa is corona free so domestic tourists will come here. People will come here. No part of the country is as clean as Goa. People from various parts of the country will visit here. Foreigners will take time to come here," Malik told ANI.

"Most of our industries are working. Labourers and migrant workers are being taken care off. They are here so industries are functioning well," he added.

On being asked about rising unemployment, he said: "Unemployment is not a problem of Goa. If mining is restored in a legislative way then we will get 3,500 crore revenue which will boost Goa's economy."

He said a committee has been formed for land reforms to make agriculture a big economic activity. The Goa Governor further praised the State government for following all COVID-19 lockdown norms.

"The Goa government followed lockdown restrictions as per advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We started screening people since January. No community transmission took place. The only problem is now due to people coming from outside. They are either being shifted to state quarantine centre or they are being told to quarantine themselves at home. Goans did not violate lockdown norms," he said.

READ: Pramod Sawant against train halt in Goa as new COVID-19 cases surface

READ: Will try to start a good percentage of international flights before August: Aviation Min

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 cases in India saw the biggest spike for the second consecutive day on Saturday with 6,654 new infections in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to over 1.25 lakh, while the toll rose to 3,720 after 137 more deaths, the Union Health Ministry said. The active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) rose to 69,597, while 51,783 people have recovered and a patient has migrated, according to the ministry bulletin.

The total of 1,25,101 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus pandemic includes foreigners. Of the 137 deaths reported since Friday morning, 63 were in Maharashtra, 29 in Gujarat, 14 each from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, six from West Bengal, four from Tamil Nadu, two each from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh, and one from Haryana.

READ: With zero COVID case, Sikkim to reopen schools, educational institutions from June 15

READ: Coronavirus Live Updates: Mumbai locals resume services for railway staff; tally at 125000

(With Inputs from ANI)