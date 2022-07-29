Goa Govt To Consider Round-the-clock Automated Surveillance For Roads

Panaji, Jul 29 (PTI) In light of the recent accident on Zuari river bridge, the Goa government is contemplating a possible tie-up with a private player to have a round-the-clock automated monitoring system for roads to check for violations, state minister Nilesh Cabral said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters here, the public works department minister said the Goa government wants to hand over this project to a private party on build-own-operate-transfer basis.

"The state government wants to go for round-the-clock automated monitoring of roads to check on instances of speeding, overtaking at wrong places among other violations," Cabral said, while responding to questions about the recent accident on Zuari river bridge.

At least four people were killed after a sports utility vehicle (SUV) fell into the Zuari river in South Goa district in the early hours of Thursday.

The minister further said that policemen cannot man the roads day and night, and hence, an automated monitoring system is necessary.

Cabral said that he has already spoken to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and state Information Technology Minister Rohan Khaunte about the proposal to invite private parties to install an automated road monitoring system. PTI RPS ARU ARU

