Goa Liberation Day 2021: History, Significance, Popular Tweets And All You Need To Know

Although Goa is known as one of India's most popular tourist destinations, the lesser-known fact is that it is also one of India's most historical destinations. While most of India was liberated from British rule in 1947, Goa was still under the rule of the Portuguese. Every year on December 19, Goa Liberation Day is commemorated, as it was on this very day in 1961 the state was liberated from Portuguese authority, after being its colony for 451 years.

Goa Liberation Day: History & Significance

In the 19th century, there was a movement for Independence in India and effects of which were felt on a smaller scale in Goa as well. In the late 1940s, Goans also took part in Satyagraha. However, the Portuguese refused to relinquish control of Goa when India gained independence in 1947. While the government took no military action at the time, it did hold a series of diplomatic talks with the Portuguese to begin the liberation of Goa. Finally, as the talks failed to produce any results, the Indian government opted to use its military option to liberate Goa.

Tweet by President Ram Nath Kovind

On Goa Liberation Day, the nation pays homage to the martyrs and freedom fighters who fought to liberate Goa from colonial rule. We also salute the exemplary courage & valour of our armed forces. I will forever cherish the memories of Goa@60 celebrations I attended last year. pic.twitter.com/XXw3Xl11jI — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 19, 2021

While internal revolts in Goa had already begun the liberation process, Operation Vijay was conducted by the Indian Armed Forces in 1961 under the leadership of General JN Chaudhari. In the beginning, the Portuguese showed some resistance to the attack, but Portuguese Governor General Manuel António Vassalo e Silva eventually signed the document of surrender. On December 19, 1961, the Portuguese reign came to an end after 451 years of control. Despite the fact that many countries supported the liberation, Portugal referred to it as an "invasion" by Indian forces.

Message by Goa CM Dr. Pramod Sawant

PM Modi to visit Goa

It is significant to mention here that the Indian Naval Ship Gomantak has a War Memorial dedicated to the seven sailors and other personnel who laid their lives in Operation Vijay. Every year, the officers of the Indian Navy pay tribute to the warriors on this day. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Goa today (Dec. 19) to attend a programme commemorating Goa Liberation Day. The programme is scheduled to be held at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium at around 3 p.m. The Prime Minister will also pay tribute to the liberation warriors and veterans of 'Operation Vijay' on this occasion., reported ANI.

Image: Koo/@ Dr Pramod Sawant