Goa Liberation Day: President Kovind & Union Ministers Hail Valour Of India's Armed Forces

On the 60th anniversary of Goa Liberation Day which is commemorated on December 19, union leaders have extended their warm greetings to the citizens

On the 60th anniversary of Goa Liberation Day which is commemorated on December 19 every year to mark the coastal state’s liberation from the Portuguese rule, Union leaders have extended their warm greetings on Sunday to the citizens of the state.

On this special day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also expressed a few words for the people by saying, "I bow to the valour, courage and tireless efforts of our great freedom fighters who fought to liberate Goa from colonial rule. We will always remain indebted for their supreme sacrifices."

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind expressed his thoughts as well by wishing Goa city, in which he said, "On Goa Liberation Day, the nation pays homage to the martyrs and freedom fighters who fought to liberate Goa from colonial rule." 

Greeting of Union Ministers on Goa Liberation Day

Apart from the President, Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, Nitin Gadkari took to Koo to express his thoughts on this special day. He wrote, “Hearty congratulations and best wishes on Goa Liberation Day.” 

Om Birla, the current Speaker of the Lok Sabha, voiced his thoughts on the occasion and wrote, "Salutations to the brave fighters who laid down their lives for the attainment of this holy cause. On this day, we wish the people of Goa happiness, peace and prosperity. Hope this state continues to earn new levels of progress."

Further, Minister of Tribal Affairs of India, Arjun Munda and Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya have also shared their thoughts on this day of celebration. 

'Work together to develop the state for the better': Goa CM

On the anniversary of Goa Liberation Day, Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant sent cordial greetings to the state's residents. CM stated his heartfelt salutes and homage to the freedom fighters and members of the armed forces who battled for Goa's liberation. He further urged people to work together to develop the state for the better, with the objective of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat and Swayampurna Goa. 

Furthermore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be traveling to Goa today and attend the commemoration of Goa's Liberation Day at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium. 

