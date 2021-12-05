Goa logs 37 fresh COVID-19 cases

Panaji, Dec 4 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 37 to 1,79,125 on Saturday, a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 3,387 after two COVID-19 patients succumbed to the infection during the day, he said.

The number of recovered patients in Goa rose to 1,75,344 with 21 people discharged on Saturday, leaving the state with 394 active cases, the official said.

With 2,322 new tests, the total number of samples conducted in Goa so far went up to 15,55,755, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,79,125, new cases 37, death toll 3387, discharged 1,75,344, active cases 394, samples tested till date 15,55,755. PTI RPS NSK NSK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)