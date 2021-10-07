Goa Reports 60 COVID-19 Infections, One Death

Goa reported 60 new coronavirus cases on Thursday which took its caseload to 1,76,924, a health department official said.

With one patient dying, the death toll rose to 3,323, he added.

The number of recovered patients in the state rose to 1,72,822 with 52 persons getting discharged during the day.

There are 779 active cases in Goa now, the official said.

With 3,860 samples tested for coronavirus during the day, the total of tests conducted so far went up to 13,82,263.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 1,76,924, New cases 60, Death toll 3,323, Recoveries 1,72,822, Active cases 779, Samples tested 13,82,263.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)