Goa: River Cruises, Fishermen To Keep Away From Raj Bhavan Due To Security Concern

The Goa Port authority, the Captain of Ports, has warned the river cruise, fishermen and water sports operators to keep away from the sea-facing Raj Bhavan that houses the state's Governor Satya Pal Malik in view of a "perceived threat perception". The order was given on Friday.

Malik was appointed as the Governor of Goa in November 2019, before which he served as the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir at a time when the state was bifurcated into two union territories with the special status of the state taken away after the abrogation of Article 370.

"It has been brought to the notice of the undersigned by police Inspector, Coastal Security police station, that canoe boats and cruise boats carry out fishing and water sports activities within the vicinity of Raj Bhavan," a notice issued by head of the state Government's Captain of Ports department Captain James Braganza said in his circular on Friday.

The circular further added: “Considering the overall security scenario and threat perception the security has been heightened at Raj Bhavan in view of perceived threat perception.”

The circular has informed “all owners and masters of passenger launches, cruise boats, canoe boats, ferry boats, heads of fishing trawlers and operators of the merchanised and non-merchanised craft including the tourist boats etc” to keep away and not to venture in close proximity of the Raj Bhavan.

After Satya Pal Malik took charge as the Governor of Goa, the special guided tour of the Raj Bhavan grounds for visitors had been discontinued by the authorities due to security reasons but later they had to take their decision back after public criticism.

The Raj Bhavan, which was earlier known as "Cabo" meaning a cape in Portuguese, is spread over 88 acres and faces the Arabian sea. The Cabo once upon a time housed Portuguese administrators, but now known as Raj Bhavan or Raj Niwas, it is the official residence of the governor of Goa.

